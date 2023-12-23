Suara.com – Chairman of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) Hasyim Asy'ari opened his voice regarding telematics expert Roy Suryo's upload on his social media account which said that vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka used 3 microphones at once, starting from clip-on, hand-held , to headsets.

According to Hasyim, the vice presidential candidates who took part in the 2024 presidential election debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Convention Hall, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023) evening, used the same microphone.

“All vice presidential candidates use the same equipment. All vice presidential candidates use 3 microphones to anticipate a microphone going dead,” said Hasyim in his statement in Jakarta, Saturday (23/12/2023) evening.

Hasyim also emphasized that Gibran did not use ear feeders. He explained that the device in the vice presidential candidates' ears was a microphone hook.

“It's not an ear feeder, it's a mic that is attached to the cheek and attached to the ear,” he said as reported by Antara.

“All vice presidential candidates can be asked and also the TV station organizing the debate, as well as the candidate team who were in the holding room when installing the microphone, can be asked,” he explained.

Hasyim ensured that the vice presidential debate took place fairly and spontaneously. He regretted that Roy Suryo's analysis was wrong.

“As the organizer, I also know and am ready to take responsibility,” said Hasyim.

“Spontaneous debate, impossible to dictate, listen to whispers or read cheat sheets. Roy Suryo is indeed a slanderer,” he concluded.

Previously, Roy Suryo commented regarding the inaugural vice presidential debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Convention Hall, Jakarta, Friday. According to him, there were a number of irregularities in the debate carried out by the KPU.

This was said by Roy Suryo via his X account, @KRMMTroySuryo1, Friday (22/12).

“I already thought yesterday, to avoid cheating, the KPU should be fair next time,” tweeted Roy Suryo, quoted on Saturday.

“Why does number 2 use 3 (three) mics at once: 1. Clip-on, 2. Hand-held & 3. Head-set? What's the point of having earphones? Who can feed it into their ears? Why are there 2 candidates? is it different? Ambyar,” he continued.

The Indonesian KPU on Monday, November 13 2023, appointed three prospective pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates to be participants in the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Election (Pilpres).

The results of the drawing and determining the serial numbers for the 2024 presidential election participants on Tuesday, November 14 2023, the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. serial number 3.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule is on 14 February 2024.

After the first debate between presidential candidates on Tuesday (12/12), the KPU held a second debate involving three vice presidential candidates on Friday (22/12) in Jakarta.

The theme of the second debate includes people's economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN and APBD management, infrastructure and cities.