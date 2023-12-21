Suara.com – Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) Hasyim Asy'ari explained that the noisy supporters of the presidential and vice presidential candidates during the first presidential debate had been evaluated.

As a result, the KPU asked the Liaison Officer (LO) or representatives of each team of presidential and vice presidential candidates to control the fan noise.

“To control or maintain order together, it was agreed by each team of candidate pairs, then there was an LO in the debate arena to control the atmosphere for each pair of candidates,” said Hasyim at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (21/12/2023) .

Please note, Hasyim previously explained that there would be no change in the debate format. According to him, the debate format will be the same as the presidential candidate debate, which consists of six segments.

“The first segment is the delivery of the vision, mission and work program by each vice presidential candidate,” said Hasyim.

The debate continued with each vice presidential candidate answering questions from the moderator which had been formulated by 11 panelists in the second and third segments.

“In the fourth and fifth segments, each vice presidential candidate will be given the opportunity to ask questions to each of the other vice presidential candidates,” said Hasyim.

Then, the final debate will be an opportunity for the three vice presidential candidates to deliver their closing statements.

As previously reported, the KPU appointed Alfito Deannova and Liviana Cherlisa as moderators. Alfito himself is the Chief Editor of Detikcom while Liviana is a news anchor and producer for Kompas TV.

He also mentioned that eleven names had been named as panelists for the vice presidential debate. The names of the panelists in question are:

1. Alamsyah Saragih, Member of the Indonesian Ombudsman for the 2016-2020 period.

2. Adhitya Wardhono, Economist and Lecturer at FEB Jember University.

3. Agustinus Prasetyantoko, Economist and Chancellor of the Indonesian Catholic University Alma Jaya 2015-2023.

4. Fausan Al Rasyid, Dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law at UIN Sunan Gunung Djati Bandung.

5. Handri Saparini, Founder and Economist of CORE Indonesia.

6. Hyronimus Rowa, Deputy Chancellor for Academic and Innovation at IPDN.

7. Poppy Ismalina, Associate Professor at the Department of Economics, Faculty of Economics and Business, UGM.

8. Retno Agustina Ekaputri, Chancellor of Bengkulu University 2021-2025.

9. Suharnomo, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business, Diponegoro University.

10. Tauhid Ahmad, Executive Director of INDEF and Lecturer at FEB Veterans National Development University, Jakarta.

11. Yosa Rizal Damuri, Executive Director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies/CSIS.

For your information, the theme of this second debate is economics (people's economy and digital economy), finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN and APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.