Suara.com – Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) Hasyim Asy’ari explained that the debate stage for presidential candidates (capres) would be held three times while the debate for vice presidential candidates (cawapres) would be held twice.

However, the presidential and vice presidential candidates will still appear in full during the debate. This means that in the presidential debate, the vice presidential candidates will also be on stage, and vice versa.

“In the five debates, all the candidate pairs were present. It’s just that the proportion of them speaking was different,” Hasyim told reporters, Friday (1/12/2023).

“During the presidential debate, the proportion of presidential candidates talking more. During the cawapres debate, the cawapres spoke more,” he said.

Hasyim stated that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs must attend the debate with the aim of showing teamwork between each pair.

Previously, the KPU revealed the theme of the presidential and vice presidential debate. This was revealed by KPU member Idham Holik.

He explained that the presidential-vice presidential debate would be held five times in Jakarta. According to Idham, the themes that will be discussed have been notified to the teams from each presidential and vice presidential candidate pair.

“Yesterday afternoon, towards the end of the day, the KPU invited the campaign team for the presidential and vice presidential candidates to listen to the KPU’s explanation regarding the technicalities of holding the presidential and vice presidential debate,” said Idham, Thursday (30/11/2023).

The inaugural debate will be held on December 12 2023 and will discuss the themes of Law, Human Rights, Governance, Eradicating Corruption and Strengthening Democracy.

Then, the second debate will discuss Defense, Security, Geo Politics and International Relations on December 22 2023.

The themes of Economy (people’s and digital), Social Welfare, Investment, Trade, Tax (Digital), Finance, APBN and APBD Management, and Infrastructure will be discussed in the third debate, January 7 2024.

Then, the fourth debate which will be held on January 21 2024 will discuss Energy, Natural Resources, Human Resources, Food, Carbon Tax, Environment, Agrarian Affairs and Indigenous Peoples.

Finally, the fifth debate on February 4 2024 will discuss Information Technology, Improving Public Services, Hoaxes, Intolerance, Education and Culture, Health (Post Covid Society), and Employment.