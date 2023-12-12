Chinese brands are increasingly looking at rallies and Keeway is preparing for the launch of the TX450R presented at EICMA as a concept and which perhaps we could also see in some African raids as happened with another Chinese competitor

Until very recently we wouldn’t have even dreamed of seeing a Chinese brand among the finishers at the Dakar or at an African rally raid. Today we might even think that there could be at least two in the near future. After the outcry caused last year by Kove and above all the interest in his models 450 Rallytoday we are not surprised to carefully observe the prototype that Keeway brought to EICMA and which appears to be in the process of being produced. Is called TX450R and is powered by a single-cylinder 4-stroke, DOHC, da 43.5 HP at 8,000 rpm, with 38 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm combined with a 6-speed gearbox. The frame and swingarm are made of aluminium, the suspension is Fast Race with a fully adjustable upside-down fork and 280 mm travel. The rear monoshock has progressive linkage and preload adjustment with 90 mm of travel (not a lot for a dual sport dedicated to rallies to be honest). The wheels are naturally spoked with 21″ and 18″ inner tubes with 90/90 and 140/70 tyres. THE disc brakes are from Nissin with ABS (we assume disengageable) and 270 and 240 mm discs. And if the pleasant design reminds us of something more Austrian than Chinese, it is also probable that a certain KTM inspiration led to the choice of the tank on both sides with an additional one under the saddle for a total of 28 litres. The declared dry weight is 142 kg, the load capacity is 155 kg and the ground clearance is 255 mm. The saddle is located 875 mm from the ground while the maximum speed is 125 km/h. The Keeway TX450R certainly shows us the attention that the producers of the People’s Republic are placing on the trends of the Western market and once again, if it were needed, that they no longer only produce cheap scooters but are able to cover every segment. Its arrival and price have not yet been communicated but it seems plausible that this will happen quickly and that it will be marketed with a price list well below ten thousand euros.