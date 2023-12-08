loading…

North Korean (North Korea) leader Kim Jong-un introduced his new ballistic missile submarine last September. Photo/Business Insider

JAKARTA – On September 6, North Korea (North Korea) unveiled its newest naval vessel – a tactical nuclear attack submarine powered by a diesel-electric engine and capable of launching nuclear-armed missiles while underwater.

This comes five years after neighboring South Korea (South Korea) launched its own diesel-electric ballistic missile submarine (SSB) and marks an important moment in the peninsula’s naval balance.

This shows that the two Koreas are involved in a race to launch missiles from underwater. So what are the specifications of the two submarines? The following are the specifications of North Korea’s and South Korea’s submarines as quoted from Business Insider, Friday (8/12/2023).

1. Submarine No.841 Hero Kim Kun-ok North Korea



Foto: Business Insider

North Korea’s newest submarine is called submarine no. 841 and is named “Hero Kim Kun-on” after a Korean War-era naval officer.

In fact, this submarine is North Korea’s second SSB. The first was launched in 2014 but had only one vertical launch tube and was considered a test platform.

There is little information about this submarine. Construction is believed to have begun in 2016. In 2019, nearly three years after North Korea’s first successful submarine ballistic missile test, Pyongyang released a photo of Kim Jong-un inspecting what state media called a “new submarine.” built”.

Although parts of the submarine are blurred or not visible, it is clear from the photos that the vessel is a Romeo-class attack submarine, a diesel-electric submarine designed by the Soviets in the 1950s and adopted by North Korea in the 1970s. At the time, there were suggestions that North Korea was seeking to expand its sails so that the submarine could carry at least three high-launch ballistic missiles.

There was little new information about the program until 2021, when it was reported that the US and South Korea believed construction was complete. When the submarine was launched in September, it was clear that it had been heavily modified since 2019.

The submarine is estimated to be 85.9 meters long, 6.4 meters wide and has a submerged displacement of 1,830 tons. The ship has a new on-screen missile compartment with two rows of five vertical launch cells. Although the sub has been lengthened by approximately 9.7 meters, its bow has been shortened, rounded and slightly widened, and the dive’s bow has been moved to sail.

The layout of Kim Kun-ok’s arsenal is unclear. North Korea has so far built and tested three sub-launched ballistic missiles: the Pukguksong-1, Pukguksong-3, and an unnamed model very similar to the KN-23 short-range ballistic missile launched in 2021. Three more models have been showcased in parade but not tested.