Suara.com – The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) claims to have provided several recommendations to the General Election Commission (KPU) regarding the material for the Presidential-Cawapres debate which will be held on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Deputy Coordinator of KontraS, Andi M Rizaldy, hopes that in the debate later, the presidential and vice presidential candidates will be able to discuss issues related to human rights (HAM) in substance.

“The presidential and vice presidential candidates can discuss substantively related to human rights issues,” he said, at the KontrasS office, Kwitang, Central Jakarta, Sunday (10/12/2023).

There is substantial discussion regarding human rights issues, namely about serious human rights violations which have not been revealed until now.

Then it is also related to the situation of civil liberties which is increasingly narrowing, because until now, citizens have always experienced fear due to various forms of repression, criminalization and intimidation, including development issues that do not reflect humanity.

“From various developments carried out by the government, we often find conflicts which result in residents experiencing various allegations of human rights violations,” he explained.

So far, continued Andi, of the three presidential and vice presidential candidates who are participating in the 2024 elections, not a single candidate whose vision and mission relates to substantial human rights violations.

“We still haven’t found anything substantial related to the issue of human rights violations that has been accommodated by the presidential and vice presidential candidates, especially in relation to resolving or resolving cases of human rights violations. We haven’t found anything yet. “We hope that the presidential and vice presidential candidates can discuss that,” he said.