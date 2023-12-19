The emerging Spanish company Komobi, specialist in satellite geolocation systems, enters into an agreement with the FMI to generate a significant impulse towards achieving greater safety for motorcyclists

December 19, 2023

L’agreement was developed close to the last Milanese fair and concerns the objective of to promote benefits and greater safety for motorcyclists through exclusive discounts reserved for IMF members who wanted to purchase GPS systems Komobi.

On the one hand the Italian Motorcycle Federation which, as we know, has the good of Italian motorcyclists at heart through numerous initiatives, concessions for the practice of sport, for motorbike tourism, for the conservation of the historical heritage of motorbikes of collectible value and much more. On the other side Komobithanks to highly specialized and modern technology, is the company that is getting noticed for the production of satellite geolocalization systems.

Let's remember that this is about system functionally integrated Theft Protection, but which in fact largely surpass this task by offering much more, especially in terms of safety for the motorcyclist. One above all is the function that activates the emergency call in the event of an accident, but also the system telemetry which collects data on travel, the routes taken by the motorcyclist, the activities of maintenance periodic relating to the motorbike and its performance such as lean angle, average speed and much more; all with a simple installation phase of a system that does not consume the motorcycle's battery because it is equipped with an internal battery.

L’agreement therefore it provides discounts reserved for FMI members and works with the classic one discount code in the most typical form of couponing, simple and immediate and was sealed during the interview with Rocco Lopardocoordinator of the Tourism and Leisure Commission of the IMF, together with Beatriz Martin Morell co-founder of Komobi, during the last EICMA in November.