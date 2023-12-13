You already know that we have a new set of merchandise for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming in this case from Japan. Now we can reserve it!

You can take a look at the new official plushies that have been announced, focused on the Kologs. These are the details:

Kologs plush toys with backpack:

Based on the Kologs friends from the game. Inspired by the Ultramano mechanics of the game. Release date: February 2024. Pre-order available here via Play Asia: Red Backpack / Brown Backpack

Don't hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

