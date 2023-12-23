We have good news from Koei Tecmo. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with discounts in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

For now the offers have been announced for Europe and America. However, if you do not have an account in these territories and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in other places at this link.

Here you have them, available Until december 31:

Game

Discount

Fate/Samurai Remnant 25% off Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg 25% off Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg Digital Deluxe Edition 25% off RTK XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle 40% off RTK XIV : D&S Expansion Pack Bundle Deluxe Edition 40% off AOT2 -Final Battle- 50% off Warriors OROCHI 4 Ultimate 40% off Warriors OROCHI 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition 40% off SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 50% off SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 Digital Delu xe Edition 50% off NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection 33% off NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition 33% off Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Workshops of the New World 67% off Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX 35% off Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX 35% off Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX 35% off Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack 35% off Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream 40% off Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Digital Deluxe Edition 40% off Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Ultimate Edition 40% off Atelier Rorona DX 35% off Atelier Totori DX 35% off Atelier Meruru DX 35% off Atelier Arland series Deluxe Pack 35% off Atelier Lulua 50% off Atelier Lulua Digital Deluxe Edition 50% off Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX 35% off Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX 35% off Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX 35% off Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack 35% off Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout 60% off Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition 60% off Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy 50% off Atelier Ryza 2: Digital Deluxe Edition 50% off Atelier Ryza 2: Ultimate Edition 50% off Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key 30% off Atelier Ryza 3: Deluxe Edition 30% off Atelier Ryza 3: Ultimate Edition 30% off BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light 50% off BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light Digital Deluxe Edition 50% off BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light Ultimate Edition 50% off FAIRY TAIL 40% off FAIRY TAIL Digital Deluxe 40% off PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER 30% off PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER Digital Deluxe Edition 30% off FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse 30% off FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition 30% off Monster Rancher 1&2 DX 30% off

You can see the complete list on the official Koei Tecmo website. What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

