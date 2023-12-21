Recently Kodi 21.0 Omega Beta has arrived 2 and, as has just been published on the program's official blog, this new version of the tool is loaded with new features. For those responsible, it is an important moment that marks a milestone in the progression and development of the Omega edition. But, as we indicated, there is something that they warn you about first-hand because it is essential to take it into account.

Maybe you don't want to update

From Kodi they issue a notice before telling us about all the improvements and changes that have been applied in this version. They say that, due to drastic change that has been made In FFmpeg 6.0, there is a high chance that this update of your program will fail. Not only that, but they literally say “be aware that installing the update is very likely to break things.”

Of course, at the same time, they also say that they would like to have the help of users to be able to identify all the errors that occur and give them a solution as soon as possible. To do this, if you decide to update and lend a hand, you will have to visit the Kodi page on Github and post a comment with the log in case you encounter an error. You will be collaborating so that everything improves, but consider whether or not you are willing to be a guinea pig (especially if you are going to need the program running at full capacity at Christmas).

Improvements and news of the update

And now, after the warning, the news arrives. What we tell you below is what you should take into account to weigh whether it's worth taking the risk or not. As usual, there are improvements and additions that apply to using Kodi on a specific type of device, while others are general. The latter has included an improvement in the management of language cues, the problem that was generated with some invalid XML files has been solved and now PVR images are managed internally like any other document, which makes their use easier.

For their part, users who have Kodi on Windows receive a novelty that they have been asking for for a long time: HDR10 support for Xbox, while on macOS the program has been updated to use the notarytool tool. In terms of network, they have been solved problems caused by the use of IPv6 and another of the big changes is the incorporation of a solution to the UHD Blu-Ray Remux playback speed problem using SMB on Fire TV Stick type devices. The adjustments that have been implemented should prevent this from continuing to be an issue.

Another change applies to the previous chapter system, which has been modified with the intention of making it more practical. The person responsible for this modification says that he knew that technically there was no error, but that later, on a day-to-day basis, he found that It was a very unuseful feature.. Therefore, now the action of going to the previous chapter does is rewind the current chapter. There is one exception: five seconds of playback have not passed. In that case, what the tool will do will be what it did before: go to the beginning of the previous chapter.

There are many other changes, improvements and fixes. Some are important to take into account because they will be misleading, such as the option to use HDR Display that has changed its name to Adjust Display HDR, also moving to another section of the options menu. If you can't find it, we can tell you that it is still in the Videos section, but now it is next to the option to adjust refresh rate.

In addition to this, Kodi keep the incident log up to date that have already been registered and that they are on the way to solving. For example, they know that there are problems with playing multipart MP4 files on Android, and they are also aware that the new input image on the screen looks like it has some kind of problem with OpenGL, but it is simply a bad artistic decision. If you want to read the full list of changes and additions in search of others that we haven't mentioned that fit your specific device, don't forget to take a look at the Kodi website.