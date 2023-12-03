Let’s put ourselves in situation. Your car has broken down and you don’t know where you are because you have had to stop in an area you don’t know. You could call someone, but you’re still in the same position, because you don’t know exactly where you are. If you have installed the GPS navigator Google Mapsyou are in luck, because there is an option that could save you from many misfortunes and there is no need to use other types of applications, such as WhatsApp, for this type of setbacks.

On many occasions we have wanted to send the location where we are located due to some type of mishap that we have had and, as a resource, we have always used WhatsApp. But it turns out that this messaging service is not as prepared as you thought and, at certain times, its servers usually fail and send a location that is not entirely accurate. The same can happen with Telegram or another type of tool that is not prepared for this facet.

This is where Google Maps comes into play, whose primary function is to guide us along the route we have selected and make the trip to our destination a little easier. But this GPS navigator has one more utility, which precisely has to do with the location where we are. But you know how to send location through Google Maps? We break it all down for you below.

How to send your location with Google Maps

First of all, in order to send our location from Google Maps it is necessary download the google messages app from the Play Store. Once we have it, we will have to open an existing conversation or start a new one with the person to whom you want to send the location. To do this, within the chat of the Google SMS tool we must click on the “+” button located to the left of the text box, and among the different options we must look for Location (Location in English).

Next, a screen will appear with the Google map with your current location, although you also have the option of sliding your finger across the map to select a different place. Thus, a link will be sent to the recipient from Google Maps to the location you have provided. However, we also have the possibility of sending other messages such as photos, audios and videos, so that they will arrive in MMS format.

Finally, it should be noted that this communication system is carried out through the RCS method, in such a way that an SMS can be sent without us having coverage, since the messages are the responsibility of the operator you have contracted. Therefore, keep in mind that the person you are sending this text message to must be in your contact list.

Are SMS in the Google app free?

At this point, you are probably wondering if the SMS we send from the Google Maps application have any type of cost and the answer is that you should check it. depending on the mobile rate that you have contracted. The truth is that this service is only free if it is used to chat with another person, as if it were a WhatsApp chat, so you can send SMS without obligation. However, when messages containing images are sent, such as the aforementioned MMS, they may incur some cost.

Be that as it may, Google Maps is a great tool to get us out of a tight spot in the event that we have had an accident and they have to come pick us up.