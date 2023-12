After the kick-off tonight in Deventer, buildings in the other Hanseatic cities of Zwolle, Kampen, Hasselt, Doesburg, Elburg, Harderwijk, Hattem and Zutphen will also be put in the spotlight this Christmas holiday. The facades of this Hanseatic heritage form the canvas on which more than 1,000 submitted works of art are shaped into life-size creations.