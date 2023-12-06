The Dane is still training separately. Champions League: Newcastle meanwhile loses Pope

Milan’s lineup, on Saturday in Bergamo, risks being decidedly similar to that of Milan-Frosinone. Olivier Giroud will return and play from the start in place of Luka Jovic, but the other hoped-for returns – Leao and Kjaer – are pending. As has been said about Rafa’s exams today, Simon Kjaer also trained separately yesterday. If he is better he will join the group during the week but Saturday is just around the corner and it is certainly not easy to imagine Kjaer from the 1st minute after more than a month. He had an injury – not just a strain as per the first official diagnosis – and at 34 years old, with an anterior cruciate injury in his left knee on his CV, forcing is prohibited. So, it is likely that next to Fikayo Tomori there will still be Theo Hernandez, excellent with Frosinone, or at most Jan-Carlo Simic. Theo could meet again, face to face, De Ketelaere, teammate until June.

And speaking of injuries, pay attention to Newcastle, Wednesday’s opponent for the last, decisive match of the Champions League group. Nick Pope, starting goalkeeper, will be out for a long time due to a dislocated right shoulder. Martin Dubravka, Slovakian, 34 years old, will play, his last season as a starter in 2021-22. The alternative is Loris Karius, ex Liverpool, also famous in Italy for his relationship with Diletta Leotta.