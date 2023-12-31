loading…

Kiribati is the first place to celebrate the new year 2024. Photo/Reuters

SYDNEY – The Pacific nation, Kiribati, just became the first place to be seen in 2024.

Kiritimati Atoll in the Pacific country is the first island to welcome them in 2024.

The 33 atolls that make up Kiribati – pronounced Kiribass – occupy a vast area of ​​the equatorial Pacific – almost 4,000 km from east to west and more than 2,000 km from north to south.

New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa will welcome the New Year next, with millions of people expected to take part in the celebrations around the world in the coming hours.

Large crowds of people gather in Sydney in Australia to witness one of the most spectacular New Year's fireworks displays in the world.

Just before midnight in Sydney eight tonnes of fireworks will be launched from two of Australia's most famous landmarks – the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House – kicking off a twelve minute long display.

Revelers gather in Sydney ahead of a massive fireworks display – in about three hoursImage caption: Revelers gather in Sydney ahead of a massive fireworks display – in about three hours

