The actor Vincent D’Onofriowho will reprise his villainous role as Kingpin in Born Again, revealed that the upcoming series UCM will appear under the Marvel Spotlight banner. In a recent interview, she was asked if Born Again will maintain that similar dark tone that its predecessor had Netflix, and D’Onofrio suggested that the upcoming series will make the same sensation as its counterpart and praised Marvel for considering how to approach the series. These were his words regarding what viewers will see in Daredevil: Born Again:

It’s the same tone and feel. The attention that Marvel Studios is giving to the series is wonderful.

What we know about Marvel Spotlight is that it is an initiative that will bring together the most personal and deep stories based on characters. They will also be productions with a smaller budget that will not have as much action and that will tell more intimate stories of heroes and villains to get to know them better. Echo will be the first MCU series Disney+ low at the Marvel Spotlight brandand the series is expected to have a direct link to Born Again, delving into the myth of the hero of Hell’s Kitchen.

The Born Again series is not going through one of its best moments since it has received important creative changes after firing its main writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, as well as the directing staff. The president of Marvel, Kevin FeigeI consider that the review was necessary given how unimpressed the studio was with the production up to that point. The creative team was considering a strategic change in the development of UCM series, after the setback they suffered She-Hulk o Secret Invasion. D’Onofrio called for calm saying that rumors about the Born Again situation had been exaggerated.

Daredevil: Born Again will focus on settling the differences between Kingpin and Daredevil to save the citizens of NY. However, they will face new problems when their past comes back to haunt them. Daredevil: Born Again has not yet received a release window.

