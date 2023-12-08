The director of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes reveals secrets about Caesar’s legacy!

The world of The Planet of the Apes continues to expand, and the next chapter, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, promises to continue exploring the legacy left by the beloved Caesar, the ape who started it all.

Warning SPOILERS. The charismatic leader of the apes, Caesar, has been the heart of this reboot series, captivating viewers with his complexity and evolution. His unexpected death in the final installment left fans shocked, but what does this mean for the future of the franchise?

The director gives us clues.

The upcoming film won’t leave Caesar’s legacy behind. Although his physical absence is felt, his influence and legacy will continue to dominate the plot, offering a deeper and more meaningful look at his impact on the ape world. This is how Wes Ball explains it:

“When I started, I said: I feel like Apes needs a little bit of Star Wars. It’s all still very based in reality, but it’s essentially a quest narrative. Our main character, the young and impressionable Noa (Owen Teague), meets characters along the way and awakens when she ends up in a place that will test him and ultimately become her true self. What happened to Caesar’s memory? How could she have been corrupted, abused or adopted?”

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director added: “What I thought was really interesting in ‘War’ was that the villain (Steve Zahn) became self-aware and had no idea who Caesar was. So somewhere in this world, there are other apes who have no idea who Caesar is, but still regain consciousness. And that led me to this whole idea of ​​making a big historical epic.”

What is the movie about?

In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future after Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living in harmony and humans are They have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a tyrannical new ape leader builds his empire, a young ape embarks on a harrowing journey that will have him questioning everything he knew about the past and making decisions that will define the future for both apes and humans.

The film will be released on May 24, 2024.

