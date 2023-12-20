Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes y Apocalypto

Director Wes Ball has given a curious definition to the film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as he compares it to Apocalypto (2006).

One of the most interesting science fiction films of 2024, without a doubt, is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, since it is part of the reboot of the Planet of the Apes that began in 2011 and has 3 films, but this time the story It will have a very large time jump and will not repeat characters. So it will bring many new things.

Now, those responsible for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have given very interesting information. Since they compare it to Apocalypto, Mel Gibson's film about the Mayan kingdom.

“The last two films were about Caesar's charge. Like The Dark Knight, they felt heavy: super fun, but super intense. We are going in a different direction. Noa (Owen Teague) still carries a burden, but he's involved in a different level of adventure, mainly because the character hasn't been exposed to the outside world before. “So we’re seeing him see the world for the first time.” Producer Joe Hartwick said.

Visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist reveals, “It's like a big, cataclysmic biblical event. It was evident on the page that this was going to be difficult in several cases, where you have wet apes. You start to feel the need to deal with how water affects fur and how fur affects water. Fortunately, we just released a movie called Avatar: The Sense of Water, so we've been able to take advantage of a lot of the experience and technology that went into that movie.”

While director Wes Ball describes Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes as: “Apocalypto with monkeys.” But he also said: “From the beginning we thought of this as a trilogy. We had these big ideas of where it could ultimately go and how it could fit into the legacy of these films. So I'm certainly talking to the studio right now about the next story. Those last three movies were about the end of something. They were about the end of this story of Moses. They were about the end of humanity. And we thought: From the ashes of those previous movies, let's grow a new tree to climb. “This movie is very much about the beginning of something.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released on May 24, 2024. Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

