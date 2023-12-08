Warhorse Studio’s medieval experience, Kingdom Come Deliverance, is preparing to land on Nintendo Switch at the beginning of next year, after having been published on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Royal Edition will also be available on Nintendo eShop, with the complete video game with all DLC: Treasures of the Past, From the Ashes, The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, Band of Bastards e A Woman’s Lot. Bohemia, a region rich in culture and conflict, awaits you. With the death of Emperor Charles IV, chaos reigns and Kingdom Come: Deliverance thrusts you into a world torn apart by war, corruption and discord. Wenceslaus, the naive heir to the crown, faces a ruthless invasion from Sigismund the Red Fox. Kidnapped and without a ruler, Bohemia is left defenseless.

