The Government Information Service (RVD) informed the ANP that “spread and balance are being looked at as much as possible, not only in the short term but also in the longer term.” Formal activities, such as audiences, are almost always in The Hague and Amsterdam. Due to the travel time, according to the RVD, it is “not always feasible to combine this with a visit to the region.” In addition, according to the RVD, “there are several types of visits, each with their own impact and character, so that the sum of visits does not necessarily equal the attention and reach.”