loading…

Prince Salman bin Sultan was appointed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud as the new emir of Medina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Photo/Al Madinah Online

RIYADH – Raja Salman bin Abdulzziz al-Saud from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Salman bin Sultan as the new emir of Medina. The position is at the same level as governor.

The new officials' appointments came in a series of royal decrees issued Wednesday.

Prince Salman bin Sultan is a former deputy defense minister. He is now the leader of Medina, home to Islam's second holiest site.

He replaced Prince Faisal bin Salman who had been appointed as a special adviser to the king with the rank of minister.

The royal decree, published by the Saudi Press Agency, Thursday (14/12/2023), included appointing Prince Saud bin Meshal as Deputy Emir of Mecca, replacing Prince Badr bin Sultan, who had been removed from his position.

Makkah is home to Masjid al-Haram, the holiest site for Muslims.

Prince Saud bin Bandar was also appointed as Deputy Emir of Eastern Province replacing Prince Ahmad bin Fahd.

Three other royals were appointed as deputy emirs of Tabuk and Al Jouf in northwestern Saudi Arabia, and Asir in the southwest.

Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah replaced Prince Mansour bin Mohammad as Governor of Hafr Al Baten in northeastern Saudi Arabia.

Other appointments include Hesham bin Abdul Rahman as Saudi assistant interior minister; Khalid bin Mohammad as deputy secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs; Khalid bin Farid as advisor at the royal palace; and Khalil bin Ebrahim as deputy minister of industry.

Moreover, King Salman has appointed Mesaed bin Abdulaziz as Mayor of Makkah, known as the Holy Capital; Abdullah bin Mahdi as Mayor of Asir; Abdullah bin Ahmad as assistant media minister; Youcef bin Sayah as deputy head of the general intelligence agency; and Zuhair bin Mohammed as assistant chairman of the Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission.

(but)