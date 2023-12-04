In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the King of Bahrain praised the initiative announced by the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, in his speech before the conference regarding the establishment of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, as well as the UAE’s investment of $100 billion in financing… Climate action, renewable and clean energy and its commitment to invest an additional $130 billion over the next seven years.

The King of Bahrain appreciated these pioneering initiatives, which reflect the efforts of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and embody its keenness to support international climate action and promote sustainable development for the good and benefit of all humanity, stressing the importance of international collective action as the way to overcome the climate challenges facing the planet. the earth.

The King of Bahrain expressed his hope that this important international conference will produce qualitative results that represent a strong push for international climate action in the interest of everyone.