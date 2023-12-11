King Charles, controversy over the choice of a homeopath as doctor of the royal house

Controversy in England over the choice of the new royal doctor. King Charles II has appointed Michael Dixon, an expert in homeopathy and alternative therapies, as head of the team of doctors who take care of the health of the royals. The appointment, which came soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, has only now been revealed by the Sunday Times, which also highlighted some discrepancies in Dixon’s CV.

The 71-year-old claims to be a “visiting professor” at University College London, but the university has denied this. Dixon, who in recent weeks accompanied Carlo on his visits to Kenya and Germany, has said in the past that he believes in the positive effects of a series of healers and “holy men” who say they remove warts with their powers. Among the treatments he promoted, the “Epimedium” stands out to treat impotence, aromatherapy and the use of African shrub to soothe pain.

Charles’ interest in alternative medicine has been known for some time: already in 1987 the then prince had inaugurated the Hale Clinic in London, a clinic specializing in alternative therapies. In 2006, he hoped at a World Health Organization conference that medicine would “free itself” as soon as possible “from a conventional mental approach”.

The choice has rekindled the controversy over the monarch’s beliefs. “It is not appropriate”, the judgment of the Good Thinking Society, which promotes “scientific scepticism”. “I think the role of the monarchy, if it has one in today’s society, is not to defend their own personal projects and their own personal beliefs or to use the power and influence they have for ulterior causes or to use the power and ‘influence they have to promote causes that are directly contrary to the evidence we have,’ Michael Marshall told the Guardian. Buckingham Palace defended Dixon’s appointment, saying that “his position is that complementary therapies can complement conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate and evidence-based.”