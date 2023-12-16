loading…

Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, daughter of King Abdullah II, became a Jordanian military fighter pilot. He also sent aid to Gaza, Palestine. Photo/jaf.mil.jo

AMMAN – Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, daughter of King Abdullah II, joins the Royal Air Force Jordan as a fighter pilot. The princess helped complete the delivery of the five critical medical supplies to the Jordan Field Hospital in Gaza, Palestine.

Putri Salma, a First Lieutenant in the Royal Jordanian Air Force, was among the crew of the aircraft flying under government orders.

Boxes containing medical and therapeutic supplies were unloaded by the flight crew, ensuring that the operations of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza were not disrupted.

“The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) have confirmed that they will continue to offer various forms of support and assistance to Palestinians in Gaza who are struggling under the difficult conditions they face due to the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip,” wrote Jordan's Petra news agency. on Friday.

JAF also released a statement confirming Princess Salma's involvement as a military pilot sending aid to Gaza. According to the statement, the Jordanian Field Hospital supplied with aid is called Gaza 76.

“The crew of the aircraft, which was operated under royal direction, was accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, who holds the rank of First Lieutenant/Pilot in the Royal Jordanian Air Force,” read a JAF statement, as quoted from Anadolu, Saturday (16/12/2023 ).

The Jordanian military has previously airlifted aid four times to its first field hospital in Gaza.

The first jump was carried out on November 6, followed by a second jump six days later, a third jump on November 30, and a fourth jump last Thursday.

In addition to its first hospital in the Gaza Strip, which was established 14 years ago, and sending two field hospitals to Nablus and Khan Younis during the ongoing conflict, Jordan has two surgical centers in Jenin and Ramallah.

