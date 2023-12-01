The e-book market has a clear dominator, Amazon with its Kindle platform and devices. Behind, a Japanese challenger, Kobo, who comes from Rakuten. And growing from France, someone who has been trying to position himself as an open and European alternative for more than a decade: Vivlio.

Founded in 2011, shortly after the launch of Kobo’s first e-book reader and when Kindle already sold several million devices, Vivlio began as a side project of Decitre, a bookstore chain in Lyon. It has 35 employees and it sounds very difficult for it to eclipse Amazon… but at least it is consolidating itself as a minority alternative with a different type of approach.

Mission: turn traditional bookstores into ebook sellers

Inspired by models such as Barnes & Noble in the United States, Decitre opted not to reject the digitalization of its product, but to incorporate it into its business, and thus entered the sale of electronic books. However, Vivlio followed a different path, betting on an e-book platform independent of any bookstore. ‘Culture’, one of the largest booksellers in France, became its shareholder.

Vivlio, ultimately, bases its business on ensuring that bookstores continue to be protagonists in the sale of books, even if they are now digital. It is also true that books continue to maintain a strong proportion of sales in physical format, something that has not happened with cinema or music.

Unlike Amazon, which did not partner with already established bookstores for book distribution and centralized its business; or Kobo, allied with Fnac, Vivlio opted for a highly fragmented book industry in Europe, creating alliances with bookstores of any size. In France, Vivlio has partnered with Decitre, Cultura, Furet du Nord and Leclerc, as well as major bookstore chains in Belgium (Staandard Boekhandel/Club) and Spain (Casa del Libro).

This means that If you have ever bought an e-book from Casa del Libro, you have bought from Vivlio. In fact, this alliance is quite explicit on this chain’s website. They have a section where they offer their devices.





Book sheet at Casa del Libro for purchase in electronic format. Image: House of the Book.

The Vivlio model is based on two promises to his partners: that the customer’s account remains with the bookstore, not with Vivlio; and that most of the sales revenue will continue to go to the bookstore. A different proposal than seeking the e-book business excluding bookstores.

To make their e-books work commercially, it was important to also offer a suitable device, without relying on third-party compatibility.

They did this after allying with PocketBook, a Swiss manufacturer of electronic ink devices, which began to offer its models with a software layer adapted to Vivlio and its purchase synchronization, cloud storage, etc. They even allow login with associated bookstore accounts.

As other manufacturers do, it has its commercial proposal divided into three categories: a basic six-inch model, a high-resolution version and another almost eight-inch model.





The two models of Vivlio readers sold by Casa del Libro, with its logo screen printed on the front. On the left, Vivlio Touch Lux 5 (130 euros). On the right, Vivlio Touch HD (160 euros). Image: House of the Book.

The books are epub files, the dominant format in the industry today, but the problem Vivlio had came with the copy protection method, which prevents a book from being available for mass free online distribution. Amazon, Rakuten, Apple and company have their own solutions, but minority vendors like Vivlio turn to DRM offered by Adobe. Or they resorted, because Vivlio had problems in the form of customer complaints and ended up switching to Readium LCP, an open source DRMas explained by TechCrunch.

Readium LCP is a solution used by a multitude of institutions and companies, and in Spain there are several examples: Libranda, Xercode, the Instituto Cervantes or eBiblio itself use this system, which means that Vivlio not only has a unique business structure, but It is also part of an open ecosystem.

Featured image | Ed Robertson on Unsplash, House of the Book.

In Xataka | What is eBiblio and how to use it to read free books and magazines online with your loans.