It is not surprising that Demon Slayer be on everyone's lips after the latest important announcements that we know about the series. In fact, the Kimetsu no Yaiba Jump Festa 2024 It is the event that will finally crown the next part of the anime.

This event will not consist solely of this work, as there will be many others that have been and will be important for the future and present of the anime community. However, it is impossible for us not to deduce after the information shared about the next season of the anime, that Kimetsu no Yaiba will have a relevant role in this very special event.

Date of Jump Festa 2024 and Kimetsu no Yaiba

At this time, we know what the official calendar of the eventwhich is one of the most important in the world of anime to close this 2023. The Saturday December 16 We will be able to see a panel dedicated to Demon Slayer at the event.

The panel has a schedule of 02:45h a 03:15h.

We will surely be able to watch the event from the organizers' official YouTube channel.

Some of the adverts Most anticipated events related to Kimetsu no Yaiba are:

Announcement of the official trailer for the fourth season of the anime. Learn more about the Pillars Training Arc adaptation. Information on the beginnings of anime streaming.