For months we have been informing you at Ruetir.com about the anime series and the manga of Demon Slayer. One of the most viewed works of recent years. And it is that Kimetsu no Yaiba has managed to establish and build one of the largest communities in the world. anime universe current. In fact, in our article a few months ago, we informed you about the new arc of the series and the possible 3 films that accompany it. Well, we can stop with the rumors and base ourselves on official and solid information.

And it is that Demon Slayer/Kimetsu no Yaiba already has a season 4 of the anime officially. A detail that fans have not overlooked and that millions around the world have fallen in love with. We will finally be able to follow the story of Kimetsu no Yaiba after a long break.

The Pillars Training Arc

This new arc will receive the same treatment in quality and duration as what happened in the previous ones. In fact, it will resemble the Blacksmith Village arc in its debut. Kimetsu no Yaiba has been encouraged to delve into the film format, and it seems that we will have a new great adaptation of the manga in film form. The work of Koyoharu Gotouge It will move in the same direction as the Blacksmith Village arch.

All the details about this continuation of Kimetsu no Yaiba

There is quite a bit of information we have so let’s go in parts. The premiere of the Demon Slayer anime season 4 currently has a launch window of the month of April 2024so we will have to wait a little more than 4 months to see the continuation of the acclaimed work.

Additionally, the first episode will feature a special duration of 1 hour, almost as if they were 5 normal chapters of the series. We have yet to confirm the exact length, but that it will be longer than a normal episode is more than confirmed.

The arrival in cinemas

This is indeed new, and more so internationally. Since the first episode of this new season has apparently been subscribed to the film format indefinitely. And this premiere will be broadcast in theaters around the world. In fact, the format project in theaters will bring us episode 11 of the third season, as well as the first chapter of the fourth. In fact, this theatrical release coincides with the intentions of carrying out a world tour with up to 140 different world territories to visit.

The first locations where the film will be broadcast

Your country may not be on this list, but fear not as in the coming months we will have new information about all the places where this very special anime tour will end up being celebrated. Demon Slayer which has been quite a mass phenomenon, and it seems that it continues to be so.

Tokio: February 2 and 3, 2024

NY. February 10, 2024

Seoul: February 11, 2024.

Mexico City and Singapore: February 17, 2024

Jakarta: February 18, 2024

Taipei and Paris: February 24, 2024

London and Hong Kong: February 25, 2024

It is not surprising that again Spain fall off the list for now.

Release date of the first chapter internationally

Aside from b’s special events and occasions, we have an official date on which a world premiere in theaters will take place. He February 23, 2024 It is the designated date to be able to see the Pillars Training Arc worldwide. With certain reservations from some fans in this regard, it remains to be seen if the adaptation will finally be of quality and the anime will be able to continue its course without problems.

It should be noted that this is the date that drives for its release in theaters.