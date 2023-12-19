They have been controversial days for Kimberly Loaiza. First He was accused of having boycotted the presentation of the singer Kenia Os in MazatlánSinaloa, then of plagiarizing Karol G y A few hours ago he confessed that Juan de Dios Pantoja's infidelity was publicity.

And that's not all, but Kim, who is one of the most famous content creators in Mexico, also announced her retirement from YouTube. Scandals occur right at the launch of su album “X Amor”so his fans are not happy at all.

Is Kimberly Loaiza leaving YouTube?

Was in October 2023 when alleged videos of Juan de Dios Pantoja, partner of Kimberly Loaiza, were leaked in a hotel room with another woman. At that moment, social networks exploded against the influencer and even “canceled” him.

“Kim's” fans asked her not to return to him, as it wouldn't be the first time he cheated on the youtuber. Determined, Loaiza claimed to have ended her relationship to be happy with her family and focus on personal projects.

The story took a complete turn yesterday, after the publication of an audiovisual titled “My last video.” There, the influencer thanked her fans for their support throughout her career and revealed that she had planned to withdraw from the platform for two years.

On your channel YouTube, Loaiza explained that she will dedicate herself fully to caring for her children and thus not have to move them for work reasons. She also pointed out that because of her projects she has had to put aside personal goals, such as marrying Juan de Dios.

“I care more about being successful in my family. I prefer to be the queen of my house than of social networks“, he mentioned. “Kim” added that, despite the decision, he loves his career and his fans, but he does not want to miss Kima and Juanito's childhood.

In this new stage, the YouTuber will make it a priority to form a home and get closer to her family: “What's the point of having a professional career that's sky-high and my personal life on the ground?”

In the video, which currently has more than 6 million views and is the number 1 trend on YouTube, the “Mal Hombre” singer indicated that she planned to leave without saying anything to her fans for fear that “no one would believe her.” “.

“I'm going with those people who love what I transmit to them through the screen, with those people who love my work. Believe me, I have done it with a lot of love and what I am about to do is difficult,” he concluded.

Kimberly Loaiza fans say they are “disappointed”

Kimberly Loaiza asked to understand her distancing on social networks. However, in the last few hours He has made some posts about his new album “X Amor”, in which he has received strong comments from his fans.

“What a way to make fun of the same people that you say you love so much in your videos”, “She's going to finish leaving in 2030”, “One less follower, bye”, “Your marketing strategy is horrible”, “Many women experience infidelities and you joking about that, what a disappointment”, “Don't believe him, nobody releases an album to retire, he always lies”, reads his last post.

