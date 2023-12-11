This weekend in León, Guanajuato, one of the most anticipated weddings of the year took place, that of Kimberly Irene “The Most Precious”, a member of the group “Las Perdidas” to which her lifelong friends belong, as well as the influencers Wendy Guevara and Paola Suárez, who were present at the wedding ceremony.

Kimberly married Óscar Barajas. And since they formed a couple they have been in the eye of the hurricane because both Kimberly’s public and her own mother They did not agree with her getting married.Well, they say, the now husband only wants to take advantage of her, however, despite everything, Kimberly has listened to her heart and is now a happy wife.

However, controversy once again knocked on the door, as social media users were surprised to see that a priest officiated a mass. to celebrate the union of the influencer with Óscar, Several users pointed out that as a trans woman she could not marry religiously, because only heterosexual couples can marry in the Catholic religion.

But Kimberly stressed that it was not a religious wedding as such, but that received God’s blessing through a priest. But the public was always debating whether what Kimberly did was right. Although the important thing for her was to have gotten married and to be with the people closest to her life.

In addition to Paola and Wendy, Salma, Evelyn, Vanessa Labios 4K, Trixy Star and other celebrities from the LGBTIQ community were also present, in addition, Poncho de Nigris and his wife Marcela sponsored the dessert table for the wedding. Meanwhile, the bride and groom’s trousseau was made by designers Víctor and Jesse.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions