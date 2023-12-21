loading…

Kim Jong-un warned the United States that North Korea would not hesitate to carry out a nuclear attack if provoked with nuclear power. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

PYONGYANG – Kim Jong-un, leader North Korea (North Korea) issued a stern warning to enemies that Pyongyang did not hesitate to launch nuclear attack if provoked with a similar weapon.

Kim Jong-un did not mention names United States of America (US) directly, but North Korean state media indicated that the warning was aimed at Washington, which is considered to be fomenting hostility towards Pyongyang.

North Korean state media, KCNA, on Thursday (21/12/2023) reported that Kim Jong-un's warning was conveyed when he met with soldiers under the military missile bureau who recently test-fired the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). .

“He (Kim Jong-un) said that the decisive military activities carried out this time were a clear explanation of the counterattack mode and the evolution of nuclear strategy as well as the DPRK's doctrine of not hesitating to carry out a nuclear attack when the enemy provokes it with nuclear power,” wrote KCNA.

DPRK is an abbreviation of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The North Korean government said on Tuesday that it had test-fired its latest ICBM on Monday to gauge its nuclear force's war readiness against growing US hostility, prompting condemnation from Washington and its allies.

Kim Jong-un, according to the KCNA report, said Monday's test firing of an ICBM demonstrated the military's high mobility and rapid strike capability, and called for efforts to further strengthen its combat efficiency.

In a separate statement, Kim Jong-un's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, criticized the UN Security Council for holding a meeting regarding North Korea's ICBM launch, saying it was an exercise of the country's right to self-defense.

“The UNSC must take great responsibility for the irresponsible behavior and actions of the US and South Korea, which have exacerbated tensions on the Korean Peninsula through all kinds of military provocations throughout the year,” he said.

