North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders his military to prepare for war. Photo/Reuters

PYONGYANG – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered his military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to speed up preparations for war. It was prepared to counter what it called unprecedented confrontational actions by the United States.

Speaking about policy direction for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with “independent anti-imperialist” countries.

“He (Kim) assigned militant tasks to the People's Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defense sectors to further speed up war preparations,” North Korean news agency KCNA reported.

North Korea has expanded ties with Russia, in part because Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia provides technical support to help North Korea improve its military capabilities.

Kim also laid out economic goals for the new year at the meeting, calling it a “decisive year” for achieving his country's five-year development plan, the report said.

“He… clarified the important tasks in the new year that must be dynamically driven in key industrial sectors,” and called for “stabilizing agricultural production at a high level.”

North Korea has experienced severe food shortages in recent decades, including famines in the 1990s, often caused by natural disasters. International experts have warned that border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic are worsening food security.

North Korea's harvest is expected to increase year-on-year in 2023 due to favorable weather conditions. But a Seoul official said the figure was still far below the amount needed to tackle the country's chronic food shortages.

The ninth plenary session of the Korean Workers' Party's 8th central committee kicked off on Tuesday to cap a year in which isolated North Korea enshrined nuclear policies in its constitution, launched a spy satellite and fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Days-long meetings of party and government officials have been used in recent years to make important policy announcements. Previously, state media released Kim's speech on New Year's Day.

