Kim Jong-un cried when he called on North Korean women to have lots of children. Photo/KCNA

PYONGYANG – Leader North Korea (Jewelry) Kim Jong-un called on the women of his country to have more children and raise them as communists. He wept as he made the call in a speech to an awestruck crowd of dignitaries on December 4.

“Stopping the decline in birth rates and providing good care and education for children is a family matter that we must resolve together with our mothers,” said Kim Jong-un while wiping tears with a white handkerchief, as quoted by AP, Wednesday (6/12/ 2023).

During the Fifth National Conference of Mothers in Pyongyang, Kim Jong-un discussed “domestic duties”, which included a call for women to fulfill their duties and strengthen national power by having more children.

The supreme leader advised North Korean women to raise their children as communists.

“All mothers must fulfill their responsibilities and duties before society and their families with confidence and optimism regarding the prospects for our socialist construction and the ideal societal changes that will come in the near future,” she said in a speech.

“They have a tough mission to raise their children to become pillars of socialist and communist construction and future rulers of society.”

The United Nations Population Fund estimates that by 2023, the fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman in North Korea, will be 1.8, amid a decline in the rate over the past few decades.

Fertility rates remain higher than in some of North Korea’s neighbors, which rely on government incentive programs to support young families.

South Korea saw its fertility rate drop to a record low of 0.78 last year, while Japan saw it fall to 1.26.

Although North Korea is one of the world’s poorest countries, changes in its demographic structure are similar to those of richer countries, observers say.

“Many families in North Korea also do not intend to have more than one child at the moment because they know that they need a lot of money to raise their children, send them to school and help them find jobs,” said Ahn Kyung-su, head of DPRKHEALTH. ORG, a website that focuses on health issues in North Korea.

