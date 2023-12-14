Suara.com – Not a few neighbors cried when they found out that a 10 year old boy named Kurniawan alias Awan had died. The poor child died as a result of being slammed by his biological father.

The victim's mother, Halimah (42) said that in his daily life Awan was known to like helping others in any way. Even though he is known as a child who has mental disabilities, Awan is always light-hearted.

“So, every day if there is any work from here, I like to help, I don't know what kind of work the residents here do. “Hold a hand in good things, help the people here,” said Halimah when met at her home in Penjaringan, North Jakarta, Thursday (14/12/2023).

Awan, said Halimah, also often hangs out with PPSU officers, even though he is still a minor.

Due to his light-hearted nature, Awan was liked by many PPSU officers, and Awan was even often given money by PPSU officers who felt he had helped.

Awan himself is a school dropout. Due to his physical limitations, he moved to a special school (SLB). However, due to the long distance, he only lasted a few months at SLB.

Halimah admitted that her husband, Usman, was temperamental. He often hits his children if they do something wrong. However, this was the first time Usman acted recklessly by slamming Awan.

“If he hit me, yes, he hit me, punched me like that, before something like this happened. It's just been a long time. Yes, just like that, at most, a normal hit. Just don't slam it,” he said.

Previously it was reported that a child named Kurniawan alias Awan died after being slammed by his biological father, Usman.

The trigger was because Awan, who was playing on his bicycle, accidentally hit a neighbor's child. This incident was seen directly by Usman who was sitting on the side of the road while playing the guitar.

Not long after, Usman put his guitar away and looked for Awan. After meeting Awan, Usman immediately slapped Awan. Not satisfied with his action, Usman then kicked Awan's butt.

Until finally, Usman carried Awan and slammed him. As a result, Awan immediately bled from his mouth and nose and finally died on the way to the hospital.