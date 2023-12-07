For many people it is absolutely impossible to keep their mind focused on work or studies if there is noise around them, and sadly many offices or even study spaces are very noisy. Headphones always help, but if they don’t have noise cancellation they will do little.

Fortunately, the emergence of ANC in recent years is widespread in models of all types, and increasingly cheaper. That said, there are few True Wireless models under 50 euros that have it, but there are over-ear headphones that can completely isolate you.

One of the cheapest models with ANC is on AliExpress and it is from a relatively well-known brand in this and other stores, Baseus, which sells dozens of electronic accessories. Their Baseus Bowie H1 now costs 37 euros and can cancel up to 40 dB of noise.

These noise-canceling headphones are ideal for video calls, playing games or, above all, listening to music.

As with other over-ear headphones, by completely covering the ear they make the task of cancellation easier, and they also have other advantages, such as much greater autonomy than the “button” versions and much greater comfort. The idea is that you can wear them for hours and hours without barely realizing you have them on, which is why they have ergonomic pads.

It charges via USB C and, if we had to fault them, it would be that they do not have an NFC chip to facilitate and speed up the connection.

The battery has an autonomy of 40-70 hours, depending on the noise cancellation, how you use it and what type of music you listen to, among other things, but from the outset it is a more than respectable figure.

AliExpress sells them in the two colors in which they are available and at the same price, but not only that, they have the Choice label. That means they come directly from Spain, without weeks of waiting, without customs and without any complications.

You must receive them within five working days at most and, if not, AliExpress will give you gift vouchers with each day of delay for the inconvenience caused. Not only that, Choice also makes local returns very easy in the days after purchase.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here