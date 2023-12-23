Suara.com – Kiky Saputri again touched on the issue of Ganjar Pranowo's roasting video which was cut a lot when it was shown on the Lapor Pak Trans 7 program.

Claiming to have the full version of the video, he joked that he wanted to sell the cut video of the roasting part of one of the 2024 presidential candidates.

“The ones that weren't cut, there are the original ones. How much do you dare to pay?” said Kiky, quoted from the YouTube channel Kaesang Pangarep by GK Besar, Saturday (23/12/2023).

More clearly, the comedian who was born in 1993 is outspoken about wanting to sell roasting video clips to buzzers.

“How much do you dare to pay? I want to sell it to buzzers who want to pay, I can make it into materials,” said Kiky.

As previously reported, Kiky Saputri expressed her disappointment because much of the material roasted by Ganjar Pranowo at the Lapor Pak event was cut.

Collage of Kiky Saputri and Ganjar Pranowo (Instagram)

This was conveyed by Kiky via his X account some time ago.

“Hahaha, I thought so. I'm sorry, friends. There's no need to do it again,” wrote @/kikysaputrii.

Because of uploading this story, Kiky received a lot of ridicule from the public. He was even accused of being a buzzer because he was seen as making bad framing about Ganjar Pranowo.

Meanwhile, Ganjar Pranowo has denied that he requested that part of the roasting video at the Lapor Pak event be removed.

“No (asked to be cut). Roasting standup comedians must also be in a funny context, but that's when it's upsetting. Even the rest of us don't get excited,” said Ganjar, denying that he asked for part of the roasting video to be cut.