War in Ukraine, a new aid package from the USA by the end of the month. Zelensky in Washington: “The delays on Capitol Hill play into Putin’s hands”

The war between Russia and Ukraine it doesn’t stop. The conflict is now in its 657th day. Kiev admits that “hopes of a counteroffensive did not come true“. While the United States they say they will announce a new aid package for Ukraine by the end of the month. Zelensky intanto vola and Washington and warns: “I ritardi a Capitol Hill they are playing into Vladimir Putin’s game, his war is against all of free Europe and must be stopped now”. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian minister Kuleba launches a new appeal to Europe: “If the EU does not open to membership it will be a devastating mistake for Ukraine and for the European Union, because it would send the message that the Union is not capable of making historic decisions” . And Austria is slowing down. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer opposes the “quick procedure” per the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.



READ ALSO: Ukraine, the EU tries to open the doors to Kiev: Orbán says goodbye to Zelensky

Johnson: “Good meeting with Zelensky, but transparency needed on aid to Kiev”

The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, defines the meeting he had with Volodymyr Zelensky today on Capitol Hill as “good”, but reiterates the request for greater transparency on aid to Kiev and the need for the United States to think first about protecting the own border and then to aid to other countries. “From the beginning, as soon as I became Speaker, I said we need clarity on what we do in Ukraine and we need to have clear control over how we spend precious taxpayer dollars” , the Republican said, adding that “we need a drastic change at the border” where “an absolute catastrophe” is underway, referring to the flow of migrants. “So far we’ve had neither,” he added.

Media: “No breakthrough in Congress after Zelensky’s visit to the USA”

No progress in Congress on aid to Kiev, after Volodymyr Zelensky’s meetings with senators of both parties and the Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. According to the US media, the parliamentarians of the Grand Old Party are firm on two points to grant their approval: strengthening anti-immigration measures with proposals for rapid expulsions and stricter criteria for asylum (which the Democrats are against) and having enlightenment on what the strategy is, “the end-game” to use the words of the speaker, who sent the ball back to the White House and the opposing party.

Hacker attack: internet and air defense system in Kiev in haywire

A “massive” hacker attack in Ukraine caused several interruptions of telecommunications and internet lines, also knocking out the air warning system in some areas of the Kiev oblast, such as Bucha and Irpin. This was reported by the Kiyv Independent, citing the telecommunications company Kyivstar. Monobank, one of the largest banks in Ukraine, also reported a cyber attack. Emergency services operators and the police will use loudspeakers to signal the alarm in case where an area where the alert does not work is threatened by an attack, the Ukrainian authorities have announced.

Kiev: telecommunications company hacked, act of war

Ukraine’s main telecommunications company, Kyivstar, said it suffered a powerful hacker attack after subscribers complained of network and internet outages. According to the group’s CEO, Oleksandre Komarov, it was an act of “war” by Russia which paralyzed the network and “partially destroyed” the IT infrastructure. “We are talking about a war that is taking place not only on the battlefield, but also in virtual space, and unfortunately we have been affected by this war,” Komarov said.

Austria reiterates: no to Kiev joining the EU under these conditions

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer opposes the “fast track procedure” for Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU. This was reported by the press service of the Austrian parliament, quoted by Interfax Ukraine. His words follow the Hungarian position which goes in the same direction. Nehammer told FPO (Austrian Freedom Party) deputies that Vienna would not agree to negotiate Kiev’s membership under the current circumstances. According to the chancellor, “there should be no preferential treatment, especially in relation to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is also engaged in accession negotiations.”

Ukraine: “The hopes of a counteroffensive did not come true”

Ukraine’s hopes for a counteroffensive did not come true. This was admitted by Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, according to whom “this does not mean, however, that victory will not be on our side”. The campaign aimed to recapture large swaths of territory that came under Russian control in 2022 and reach the Sea of ​​Azov, cutting Crimea off from the occupied eastern regions and Russia. To date, these objectives have not been achieved.

Kremlin: “Biden-Zelensky meeting will not change anything”

Nothing will come out of the meeting between American Presidents Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that could “change the situation on the battlefield”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, quoted by Tass.

Biden-Zelensky meeting at 8.15pm, then press conference

The meeting at the White House between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky will begin today at 2.15pm (8.15pm in Italy). This was announced by the White House press office. A press conference by the US president and the Ukrainian leader is scheduled for 4.15pm (10.15pm in Italy).

IMF: collaboration with Ukraine continues

The International Monetary Fund has communicated to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky its willingness to continue collaborating with Kiev. “We reaffirmed our close collaboration on the economic program supported by the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility, which is part of a $122 billion international support package. This program has been key to maintaining macroeconomic stability and financial and support the ongoing recovery in Ukraine,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement after her meeting in Washington with Zelensky.

Subscribe to the newsletter