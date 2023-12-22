The new solo series of Kid Venom, the Marvel hero of the 10th century

In the world of comics, there are stories that transcend the pages and become myths. In April 2024, Marvel Comics introduces Kid Venom, a four-issue limited series that promises to do just that. Manga artist Taigami, who brought Kid Venom to life in the recent Death of the Venomverse series, returns to write and draw the first solo adventure of this charismatic character.

A journey through time

Kintaro, known as Kid Venom, is a young hero from 10th century Japan who protects his people from symbiote attacks. His connection to Clinter, a new symbiote entity, grants him extraordinary abilities. The official synopsis transports us to Japan in the year 977, where Kid Venom fights evil symbiotes and faces new challenges and characters.

Marvel tells us that Kintaro will soon find himself on contemporary Earth-616, thus expanding the scope of his adventures. This temporal transition promises to enrich the character's narrative arc with a clash of eras and styles.

Getting ready for adventure

For fans who want to dive into Kintaro's story, Marvel offers Kid Venom: Origins #1. This special edition, available from January 3, 2024, collects the character's four chapters in Death of the Venomverse, setting the stage for his solo series.

Taigami, a Marvel fan since his youth, describes the creation of the character as an incredible honor. Inspired by the legend of Kintaro, a strong boy from Heian era Japan, Taigami fuses folklore with the Marvel universe. This combination of cultural elements creates a unique narrative, connecting the past with the present.

A bridge between cultures

Kintaro, more than just a character, represents a cultural bridge between medieval Japan and the modern world of Marvel. The figure of the little symbiote, rooted in a classic Japanese legend, offers a window into a universe where folklore and contemporary fantasy intertwine. This duality not only enriches the narrative, but also provides a unique perspective on how traditional stories can adapt and flourish in the modern comics context.

Comparing with other Marvel heroes, we find a singularity in its origin and development. Unlike heroes like Spider-Man or Iron Man, whose roots are firmly planted in Western culture, Kintaro is a testament to Marvel's global reach and his ability to integrate and celebrate diverse cultural traditions across his vast universe. The series is not only an exciting addition to Marvel's catalog, but also a tribute to the richness and depth of stories from around the world.

A visual and narrative journey

Taigami's illustrations, complemented by a variant cover by Gerardo Sandoval, promise to take us on a fascinating visual journey. Taigami's ability to weave manga art with Marvel style creates a distinctive aesthetic that will be key to the series.

Kid Venom's solo series is an example of Marvel's commitment to innovation and diversity in its narratives. With characters that transcend time and space, Marvel continues to expand its universe, taking its readers to unknown worlds and exciting adventures.

The first issue of this new series goes on sale on April 17, 2024, it is not just the launch of a comic series; It's the beginning of a new era for Marvel. This series represents the fusion of cultures, eras and genres, offering fans a unique experience in the world of comics.