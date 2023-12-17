Suara.com – Liverpool vs Manchester United live streaming link for Week 17 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. The big match at Anfield, Sunday (17/12) evening, kicks off immediately at 23:30 WIB.

Liverpool is high in confidence ahead of hosting Manchester United. The Reds are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have qualified for the knockout phase of the Europa League as winners of their group.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has performed poorly throughout this season. Still scattered in seventh place in the Premier League standings (27 points from 16 matches), the Red Devils have also just been eliminated from the Champions League after finishing bottom of the group.

Manchester United's number of defeats this season is more than their number of wins from the 23 matches they have played across competitions, namely 12 defeats, 11 wins and one draw.

In all competitions this season, Liverpool have never failed to win their home matches. Last season, Liverpool also beat Manchester United with a striking score of 7-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

Therefore, Liverpool really deserves to be the favorite to achieve maximum results again against their eternal rival, even winning with a landslide score again over Manchester United.

You can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match in the Premier League today live streaming on Vidio. Here's the link.