Suara.com – Actor Baim Wong is overwhelmed with sadness because his eldest son, Kiano Tiger Wong, has to be hospitalized.

Baim Wong shared this news via an Instagram upload on Thursday (21/12/2023).

In his upload, Baim Wong showed a number of photos of Kiano lying weakly on the hospital room sofa while watching a video. One of his hands had to be connected to an IV tube.

From the caption written by Baim Wong, it seems that Kiano was infected with bacteria in the food he consumed.

The bacterial infection made Kiano vomit up to 9 times.

“Sisters, don't eat too much ice cream, chocolate or sweets. You'll get sick like Kiano. Vomit up to 9 times, the doctor said it was caused by bacteria,” wrote Baim Wong, quoted on Friday (22/12/2023).

Baim Wong and Paula Verhoeven family (instagram)

Baim Wong also feels guilty because he often gives his eldest son foods that should be restricted to small children.

“The father is also wrong, he likes to give it all the time,” continued Baim Wong.

Netizens who saw Kiano lying there drowning also felt pity. They reprimanded Baim Wong and Paula Verhoeven not to give food to their children indiscriminately.

“Parents must be strict, don't snack carelessly. If you look at YouTube, Kiano often snacks on yupi, kinderjoy. Don't let his caregivers be careless,” admonished @mrschec***.

“Well, Baim's father has to be firm, if his mother doesn't give him anymore, don't give him,” said @janis***.

“Yes, I'm sorry, Brother No. He's sick because he ate too much ice cream. Get well soon, okay? Will you mind, Brother No?” asked @toro***.