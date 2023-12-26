Suara.com – A number of ulama on Madura Island, East Java, support the couple Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. They pray for candidate pair number 2 Prabowo-Gibran to win one round in the 2024 presidential election.

The istighatsah and friendship activity was held at Al-Anwar Islamic Boarding School, Modung District, Bangkalan Regency, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

“Apart from praying for Prabowo-Gibran, we also pray for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip who are currently being hit by a crisis,” said Madurese Ulama spokesman KH Asep Saifuddin.

The caretaker of the Amanatul Ummah Islamic Boarding School from Pacet, Mojokerto, was present to join the ulama representing four districts on Madura Island to support Prabowo-Gubran's victory.

Kiai Asep explained that he supports Prabowo-Gibran because the two people are a couple who can strengthen each other to continue the development pioneered by President Jokowi

Prabowo grew up in the TNI, while Gibran is the son of President Jokowi who is skilled at communicating with international figures.

“In a situation like now, it is very important to win Prabowo-Gibran as president and vice president in one round. It is not only the global threat that we are facing, we also need to pay attention to the national threat, there are two islands that have been taken by neighboring countries, don't let that happen again,” said Kiai Asep.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Red and White Fighters (PMP), Lieutenant General TNI (Ret.) Sjafri Sjamsoeddin, who was also present at the event, stated that the Prabowo-Gibran pair was ideal.

Prabowo-Gibran from across generations paired to lead a country.

Representatives of ulama from four districts on the island of Madura gathered in Bangkalan, East Java, Tuesday (26/12/2023) to pray for victory for the presidential and vice presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. (Prabowo-Gibran Team)

“This is the first time in history, since the beginning of Indonesia's independence, this is the first time there has been a vice president representing millennials. This indicates that Indonesia will never end, there is a next generation for our next generation,” he said.

Apart from that, it is considered that Prabowo-Gibran will continue the program initiated by the previous government. In terms of improving infrastructure and developing the people's economy.

“Not only will it continue, but it will improve and develop every program that has been initiated by Mr. Jokowi. Their goal is to improve the welfare of society, such as the food security program that has begun to be initiated, such as free food and milk for school children,” he explained.

Present at the event was the Chairman of the PBNU Board, KH Asep Saifuddin, who acted as the leader of the istighatsah. Also present were the Chairman of the Red and White Fighters (PMP), Lieutenant General TNI (Ret.) Sjafri Sjamsoeddin and the former Governor of East Java, Soekarwo.