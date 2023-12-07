We will tell you all the ins and outs in the used purchase advice for the Kia Picanto (JA) 2017 – present.

Compact A-segment cars are now threatened with extinction. Many major brands are stopping, but when the first generation of the Kia Picanto saw the light of day in 2004, there was still a lot of competition among compact cars. Kia’s spicy smallest is now in its third generation and the competition has mostly disappeared or is on the verge of disappearing.

And that’s not surprising, is it? Especially if you look at the current new price of the Kia Picanto. New, you now also have to pay at least 18,245 euros for this little rascal. The first generation cost less than 7.5 thousand euros new. Ouch.

Now that’s a lot of money for such a little one. The demands in Europe are becoming increasingly higher. They must have more safety systems, even small cars must meet strict environmental standards, so you have to sell large numbers to recoup the development costs. That is increasingly difficult, especially as they become more and more expensive.

So the Kia Picanto. Just like its fellow company, the Hyundai i10, very successful. Now that they are so expensive new, second-hand cars are very popular. Especially because every new Kia comes with a seven-year manufacturer’s warranty. The first three years without a kilometer limit, after which the limit is 150 thousand kilometers. The manufacturer’s warranty is simply transferable. Ideal for private individuals who are looking for a compact affordable car.

When we look at the Kia Picanto used car range, we regularly see considerable mileage. This also confirms the image that people are looking for small affordable cars, affordability to own and then put quite a few kilometers in them.

Three engines are available: a 1.0 CVVT with 67 hp, a 1.2 CVVT with 84 hp and a new top engine, a three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI with 100 hp. In addition, there are two newer versions that differ significantly: the X-Line, which should have a kind of crossover appearance thanks to cooler bumpers. With the GT-Line it is clear: it is a sporty version with beautiful rims and bumpers.

The Kia Picanto (JA) will be facelifted in the summer of 2020. Sleek styling, newer infotainment and changes in the engines. The 1.2 four-cylinder has been deleted, there is a choice of a 1.0 Dpi or a 1.0 T-GDI. In terms of sales figures, the Kia importer has no complaints. More than 123,000 units have now been registered in the Netherlands. And this year too, the Kia Picanto is in the top 3 in terms of sales figures so far. In second place with more than 9,000 sales to date. Only the Tesla Model Y is doing better so far this year.

So many potential Kia Picanto used cars! Especially now that the new car has become a lot more expensive, the car is very popular as a second-hand car. So it’s time for some solid used car purchasing advice. We delved into the experiences of the drivers and listed all the points we could find to consider if you want to purchase a Kia Picanto (YES). That took some digging, because the car turns out to be a very reliable travel companion.

Points of attention

If you want to buy a used Kia Picanto (JA) 2017 – present, we have some tips for you. The reliability itself is fine, but please go through the list of Kia Picanto (YES) problems in this used purchase advice.

Body and interior

The Picanto is now only available as a five-door. The three-door has been said goodbye. There is a choice of three or two seats in the back. Well, two or three seat belts. So think about that before you start looking for a used car. How many of those hummels do you possibly want to take with you in the back?

If you look at the interior and the equipment, the GT-Line and the X-Line are the versions you are looking for. They are very well stocked. But just see what you need, of course.

The interior is surprisingly spacious. The wheelbase is 15 cm longer than the previous generation and therefore has the most spacious luggage compartment in its class. A trunk space of 255 liters is simply very neat for a car of this size. You can even break the bank with more than 1,000 liters.

Hard plastic everywhere. But we see that more often in small cars, you have to achieve affordability somewhere, of course. This also means it is more susceptible to scratches, so take a close look at the dashboard and its condition. Also no depth-adjustable steering wheel in the Kia Picanto occasion. Be aware of that in this small car. Oh and the higher the equipment level, the better the interior looks. Seems obvious, but with such a small one the difference is significant.

Undercarriage

The chassis is quite stiff. Competitor Hyundai i10 is a bit more comfortably adjusted and competition such as the Volkswagen Up also feels a bit smoother. Anyway, if you are in the market for such a small city car, it is good to drive some different cars to compare. Maybe the Picanto is a bit stiff, but that also makes it tighter. So the question is what you prefer.

As a result, it hardly leans over and the steering is tight. Actually quite fun to drive if you ask me. Anyway, this is not a test, but a used advice.

Powertrain

The tip we often give for cars that spend much of their life in the urban jungle. The clutch sometimes gives up prematurely when there is a lot of city traffic. During the test drive, check whether the point of application is very high or whether the clutch is sticking. By the way, the coupling is a wearing part and is therefore not covered by the seven-year warranty.

The car is available with an automatic gearbox, but you will have to look for a Kia Picanto occasion with an automatic transmission. That machine doesn’t win any prizes, but some improvements have been made after the facelift. But it is a robotized manual gearbox. I’m not a fan of that myself, but that is also a matter of taste.

The manual gearbox does not excel in refinement either. Choose the 100 hp version, which is a better combination with the manual gearbox than the other engines.

The drivetrain suffers more with short journeys. All those short journeys are relatively taxing on the car. Also called tropical kilometers. A higher mileage does not necessarily have to be a problem for a Picanto. In any case, the car can handle it.

Electronics

Infotainment is always a point to mention when it comes to electronics. So we’ll do that right away here. Also something to test carefully. Kia’s warranty on the audio system is three years, not seven. Think about that. Carplay and Android Auto are not standard, but are present in the higher equipment levels.

Another electronic thing that we sporadically encounter is reluctant windshield wipers. The wiring harness closes under the dashboard, causing the fuse to blow. Easy to repair.

The engine

Motor then. A cable break may occur between the battery and the ignition coils. The car will then no longer start. That will be a visit to the garage.

With direct injection turbo engines it can sometimes happen that the injectors become contaminated. You will notice this quite clearly during the test drive if the engine does not run smoothly and the car hiccups during acceleration. So pay close attention when test driving your Kia Picanto used car.

Piece of consumer advice. If you only use the car for short distances, the 1.0 liter 67 hp three-cylinder version is perfect for you. You actually drive it more. then we recommend the 100 hp 1.0 T-GDI. It also has a torque of up to 171 Nm, which is no unnecessary luxury if you want to use the car for longer distances. Or else the 1.2 that was delivered before the facelift. It is also a lot quieter on the highway. Supply of the 1.2 is scarcer.

Petrol

1.0 CVVT three-cylinder 67 hp (until 2020) 1.0 DPI three-cylinder 68 hp (from 2020) 1.0 T-GDI three-cylinder 100 hp. 1.2 CVVT four-cylinder 84 hp (until 2020)

Just one more little thing. Normally there are always recalls for every car. But this generation of Picanto has no recalls on its record so far. So a fairly reliable case.

Offer Kia Picanto (JA) 2017 – now on Marktplaats

There is a considerable range of used cars on Marktplaats, including the Kia Picanto (JA).

At the time of writing, approximately 840 copies of the Kia Picanto (JA) 2017 – current can be found on Marktplaats.nl. This starts with a 2018 copy with 191,000 kilometers on the odometer for 5,995 euros to a brand new 100 hp GT-Line with only 2,000 kilometers of experience for 24,940 euros. For the complete range of the Kia Picanto you can of course visit Marktplaats Auto.

We drove the 2020 Kia Picanto GT-line in the color Shiny Red. Yes. Equipped with the 67 hp three-cylinder. We were allowed to borrow this shiny sporty Picanto from Kia Van Muijlwijk in Schelluinen.

