When can you actually call a car big? As a rule, you can safely label anything longer than 5 meters as such. Even just below that, a car is already generously sized. The new Kia EV9, with a length of over 5 meters and a wingspan of just under 2 meters, is definitely a big boy. For example, it is 30 centimeters longer than the new Renault Espace (now also a seven-seater SUV), longer (but not wider) than a Hummer H2 and you have to cram it into a parking space with just as much precision as the latest Range Rover, but then for a lot less money.

Previously, it was impossible for car brands outside the luxury segment to bring a large SUV to the Netherlands: the tax authorities were ready with the BPM baton to ruthlessly knock the car out of the market in terms of price. Electric powertrains offer new opportunities here. Not to say that the Kia EV9 of at least 67,995 euros (the Kia EV9 that we test is the Launch Edition GT-Line of 78,895 euros) has a bargain price, but if a petrol engine had to provide the same specifications, the car would undoubtedly be sold. the euroton.

The different layouts of the seven-seater Kia

The Kia EV9 always leaves the factory as a fully electric model with three rows of seats. For the middle row, Kia offers a choice of a rear seat for three people, two more luxurious relaxation seats or two seats that can swivel backwards. The latter also turn outward to allow you to get out easily; also useful if you like to cast your fishing rod from the car. Be careful not to park on a soft bank with two wheels, because this SUV with a large battery weighs more than 2,500 kilos.

Speaking of 'on the hook': cast the rod | Photo: © Kia

And if you're wondering what on earth to do with such a monster of a car, then you should sit all the way in the back. Where the third row of most six- or seven-seater SUVs are suitable for a group that wants to destroy a ring in Mount Doom, this car can seat you together with five full-grown Top Gear editors of 1.90 meters. Of course, you wouldn't wish such company on anyone, but it is possible.

Driving downtown must be a burden, right?

Isn't a car with these kinds of exterior dimensions a bit too big for our roads? It's actually not too bad. Buses of 12 meters long move smoothly through city centers and trucks of 2.5 meters wide can easily maneuver along roadworks with narrower lanes. But to keep it more relevant: a Volkswagen Transporter is about the same size as this Kia EV9 (okay, slightly shorter) and you hardly hear professionals complain that their bus is too big.

Where you will notice it is in tight parking garages. The rear wheels of the Kia EV9 do not steer, which is the case with many cars over 5 meters long. A few stabs will therefore be necessary, and due to its length the car will need the full depth of the compartment. First get the stuff out of the trunk, because it has to be close to the wall.

To drive, the Kia EV9 strangely doesn't feel as huge as it is. Maybe because you don't sit as high as, for example, in a G-class, or because the black headliner dresses it up a bit on the inside. Moreover, it does not steer as indirectly as, for example, a Defender, so the whole thing does not feel as cumbersome. No, it is anything but an old American battleship. The suspension is pleasantly flexible, although short bumps such as manhole covers come through well.

So many chairs, are they comfortable?

Our EV9 has front seats with a relaxation function that can be placed in a reclining position, revealing a support for the lower legs, just like a lazy armchair. It is a small matter that this support does not really reach high enough for taller people, but it is a pity that the EV9 does not have an extendable seat due to this support. Something that is now the norm in German premium containers, for example. And while the rest of the car is designed for tall people.

The chairs are more than comfortable and it is not difficult to find a pleasant seating position. It's funny that sometimes halfway through the ride it feels like the seat is leaking; the lumbar support then deflates. Then an unsolicited massage of the lower back or upper legs begins, to keep you vital during long rides.

And the rest of the interior?

Kia knows very well what we like: enough physical buttons in the interior and a fast-working infotainment system. The temperature is still controlled with old-fashioned movable buttons, and a few basic functions of the system (setup, home, map) are on a touch panel with haptic feedback. You have to press quite hard on that, but that is not allowed to have a name.

We can never quite put our finger on why the interiors of Asian brands often feel a little less high-quality than those of German brands. You can't actually point out anything that's wrong, but it still doesn't feel the same. Maybe it's a bit too busy for European tastes? Maybe it's not entirely aimed at our market? That's more thinking out loud than real criticism, because the interior looks cool, with a recessed center piece in the dashboard (which looks like a speaker, but isn't). The screen is nice and large and the materials are good.

Furthermore, we encounter the same areas for improvement as with almost every new car: an excess of beeps for speed, distraction or blind spot. It's all just a little too sensitive and the computer of the adaptive cruise control is definitely a coward; on a gentle highway bend it already gains some speed.

Does the EV9 suffer from the SUV problem?

Normally this would be the point where we start complaining that the MPV is the perfect seven-seater body style and that an SUV is always less good because you sacrifice space and efficiency. That is partly true, because in old MPVs you had room to place two separate seats in the third row. Still, we can't complain too much this time.

Well, the EV9 may not be really affordable (large families already have enough burdens), but it is a full-fledged six- or seven-seater electric SUV. And you won't easily find one for less than a grand. In addition, it drives well and also looks cool. Yes, if you have to get a large SUV for many people, then this one. Your teenagers will thank you during their growth spurts.

Specifications of the Kia EV9 Launch Edition GT-Line (2023)

Motor

2 electric motors

384 pk

700 Nm

99.8 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/u in 5,3 s

top 200 km/u

Consumption (average)

22.8 kWh/100 km The label

Range (statement)

505 km (WLTP)

Loading time

11 hours at 9 kW

24 min. at 240 kW (80%)

Dimensions

5.010 x 1.980 x

1.755 mm (l x b x h)

3,100 mm (wheelbase)

2.548 kg

333 / 2,318 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 78.895 (NL)

€ 80.890 (B) – GT-Line AWD