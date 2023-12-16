Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) They contribute 42% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Mexico, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (Inegi). After the pandemic, 1.6 million SMEs closed permanently due to the difficulties of maintaining sales. Having a business means standing out when the right customer needs are identified and resolved.

Willian Pimentel, senior regional director of Channels and Alliances for the Americas at Freshworks, told NotiPress that customer pain points are the problems they experience at the touch points of their consumer journey. These weaknesses can directly affect the business.

To begin identifying them, Freshworks categorized the most common customer pain points based on the business domain they align with.

Financial

The financial weak points are the most critical, since happen when customers feel they are paying too much for a product or service. Therefore, they must be done strategies to find economical options and customer-friendly subscription plans to meet your expectations.

Customer service and account managers must understand customer needs. They must also take into account competitive benchmarks and budgets to offer a solution with an optimal price.

Process

These weak points can refer to operational inefficiencies throughout the customer journey. These not only affect customers, but also the support team, which is why they must be detected to improve the experience. These are some guiding questions to solve them:

Do customers find it difficult to contact customer service? Is there any delay in notifying customers about the status of their requests? Do customers find themselves repeating the same information to different agents on different channels? Both outdated software and poor internal collaboration can impact the quality of customer service in the long term. This can generate frustrations in your customers and helpless support agents. A bad experience can drive away customers and eventually increase the cost of acquiring new customers.

Medium

Generally, weak support points generate internal problems that can prevent the solution of weak points quickly. Customer service plays a fundamental role in ensuring that the customer journey is fluid, which is why it is important to ensure interaction with the team or a chatbot.

One way to help support teams is to monitor their performance and identify support weak points, i.e. using omnichannel help desk software. The integrated unified dashboard can serve to highlight areas of improvement for the support team and stay connected with customers.

Productivity

When you have productivity weaknesses, the productivity of agents can decrease and the efforts behind the service offered to the customer can decrease. As a result, customers may end their relationship with your brand or have a greater tendency to churn.

While process and productivity weaknesses seem similar, one way to understand the difference is to evaluate whether performance issues are due to workload or difficult to follow steps due to collaboration or communication inefficiencies. The first is indicative of a productive and can be mitigated through self-service or AI. For its part, the second is related to processes and requires a strategic and systemic change.

