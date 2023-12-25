Actor Kevin Spacey returns as Frank Underwood in an unexpected Christmas Eve turn to hit Netflix!

Controversial actor Kevin Spacey, embroiled in scandal a few years ago, has revived his unusual tradition of reappearing as Frank Underwood from House of Cards this holiday season.

Kevin Spacey, who fell from grace in 2017 due to allegations of inappropriate behavior, returns to the scene with a video marking his return as Frank Underwood, the scheming and cunning politician of the hit series. This time, he joins Tucker Carlson in a revealing and provocative segment that sheds light on the 2024 election and directly challenges Netflix.

The interview, full of tension and theatricality, shows Kevin Spacey adopting Frank's characteristic accent and mannerisms while discussing politics with Carlson. In the middle of the conversation, the focus shifts to the circumstances of his firing from Netflix in 2017, implying that his ouster from the series was unfair and reiterating his innocence.

“Yeah, do you know what that is? Boom, boom! So it's strange that they publicly decided to cut ties with me. Based solely on accusations, accusations that have now been proven to be false. Because I don't think there's any doubt. Netflix exists because of me. “I put them on the map and they tried to bury me.” Kevin Spacey says.

“It's probably a little bit of both. I mean, Tucker, what's true and what's false? What is life and what is art? What is real, what is acting? I love when these things intersect because then it becomes interesting.”

“I think, in the end, we need someone in the White House who is fearless, like me. “We are not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction if the time comes.”

Kevin Spacey en House of Cards

The House of Cards series is available on Netflix.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.