30 years have passed since 1993, the year in which Kevin Schwantz became the 500 Class World Champion. Thirty years since that unforgettable season. Arai Helmet and BER Racing wanted to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the Title by creating alimited edition which faithfully reproduces the design brought to the track by Kevin in 1993, on Arai RX-7V Evo.

The Design – which brings together many details that have appeared on Kevin’s helmets over the years – will be previewed by the BER Racing Staff and by Kevin Schwantz himself with the intervention of Aldo Drudi, Wednesday 6 December at 5pm with a live broadcast from the official BER Racing Europe Facebook profile.

For the occasion, BER Racing also offers enthusiasts the opportunity to ask a question directly to Kevin Schwantz. Interested parties can send their questions via private message on the official BER Racing page or via email. Five of these will be selected to receive answers from Kevin himself during the live broadcast!