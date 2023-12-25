Kevin Schwantz was born in a suburb of Houston, Texas, on June 19, '64, in a family that breathed the air of motorbikes. His father, Jim, following his passion for trials, had just given up his hardware store to open a Yamaha and off-road Ossa dealership. Furthermore, his uncle on his mother's side, Darryl Hurst, competed in the AMA dirt track championship and boasted, as his best result in the final standings, a 34th place.

When he turned four – and had just learned to pedal – his father gave him a Bonanza, a strange motorbike with very small wheelshalfway between a mini and a boat-bikAnd. But then Mick Andrews, one of the strongest trialists of the moment, came to visit them at the dealership and for Kevin it was a shock. He was given a Bell branded hat like the one the champion wore and, with a small trials motorbike, he took on the first races. At 12 he moved to dirt track, then cross, with a Yamaha YZ80. In Texas he won a lot, but received a cold shower when, at 19, he attempted to qualify for the Austin Supercross and failed. He was good, but not good enough to compete on a national level.