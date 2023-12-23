The president of Marvel Studios wants a character belonging to the Spider-Man universe that Sony is creating to be in the MCU

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigewould have the intention of transferring one of the villains presented in the universe of Spider-Man of Sony al Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to @Cryptic4KQual, Feige is looking to bring a Spider-Man villain featured in Sony productions into his universe. The account does not say who it is, but comments that said character will have a great but discouraging role in the UCM.

The insider Daniel Richtman had already commented that the Vulture He would return to the MCU in Spider-Man 4. The new report suggests that the villain Feige wants to have belongs to the world designed by Sony. However, since what the account says is so unclear, the mysterious character could also turn out to be the Vulture.

As always, all this information should be treated as rumor until it is confirmed by the company itself. Marvel.