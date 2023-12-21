Suara.com – The General Leader of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) KH. Anwar Iskandar also responded to the polemic of the prayer joke thrown by PAN General Zulkifli Hasan alias Zulhas. He asked that Zulhas' expression not be taken excessively.

Anwar explained that saying the word Amin loudly at the end of Surah Al-Fatihah has become sunnah in Islamic teachings.

“It is sunnah for a sentence to be sounded after people read waladholin or when people pray. That is the law of the sunnah, originally it was like that,” said Anwar Anwar to journalists, Thursday (21/12/2023).

“It means Amen (at the end of Surah Al-Fatihah during prayer) that hopefully God will grant my request, my parents, and my teachers,” he added.

In fact, he said that reading Amin at the end of Al Fatihah had been around since ancient times. Therefore, now that AMIN is the abbreviation for one of the candidates for the Presidential Election, the public does not need to associate it with it.

“It has existed since these parties existed, it has existed since Indonesia did not exist, it has existed since time immemorial, and it will always exist until the end of the world,” he said.

Therefore, he asked that Amin's reading not be politicized by all parties and not be mixed up in politics.

“So it's normal that it has nothing to do with Anies-Muhaimin. Not saying it doesn't mean the prayer is invalid, it has nothing to do with politics. It could be that the person is silent because their mouth hurts or something,” he said.

“So there is no business, there is no prohibition on whether people say it or not and it has nothing to do with politics. I ask you not to associate Amin in prayer with AMIN Anies Baswedan,” he added.

Apart from that, he also asked the public to consider Zulhas' statement as just a joke and there is no need to take it seriously. Moreover, other religious leaders such as Ustaz Adi Hidayat and Ustaz Abdul Somad also said the same thing.

“In fact, I saw in the video Mr. Kiai Somad showing various schools of thought regarding the fingers that are said during tahiyat. How about the Maliki School, the Syafi'i School of Religion and others. Finally Kiai Somad even joked about people who support certain candidates, when tahiyat they don't use one finger but two fingers, that's a joke,” he explained.

Previously it was reported that a video clip showing Zulhas touching on reading prayers and final tahiyat went viral on social media.

In the video, Zulhas stated that currently there are people who are afraid to accept the Al-Fatihah prayer during prayer, because they are identical to the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair AMIN. Zulhas' statement was conveyed at the National Working Meeting forum of the All Indonesian Market Traders Association (APPSI).

In his speech, Zulhas offended people when the final tahiyat in prayer did not point the index finger but two fingers because he was so in love with Prabowo.

“If Maghrib Salat, recite Al-Fatihah, 'Walad Dhollin' some are silent now, sir. Some are silent now, some are silent now. Why are you silent, are some sir silent now? Because of their love for Pak Prabowo. That is if tahiyatul Pak Kiai, tahiyatul lately like this (pointing index finger) sir kiai, now there are many like this (pointing two fingers) sir,” said Zulhas in the video.