Next week of Original Sin is full of news and no one can miss it. Everything is ready to explode and everyone looks out for their own interests more than ever.

Ender is closing positions with Halit to try to destroy Şahika, he knows that he has regained his power and believes that when he delivers his final blow to Kaya's sister, she wants to be by his side.

After managing to survive the assassination attempt in which she has been involved, she is trying to obtain shares of the Holding Company, will she succeed?

Yildiz and Ender in chapter 74 of Original Sin | Antenna 3

For her part, Şahika has hired Kerim and Mert at the Holding Company, and it seems that she especially likes the manager. What will happen when she finds out that he likes Yildiz?

Will the young man continue to make moves with her? Will he try to ask Yilmaz for another date?

Şahika in chapter 74 of Original Sin | Antenna 3

Halit is little by little forging his plan to regain all his power again. When will he reveal his secret? Why has he moved to Yildiz's house? Do you want to get it back?

