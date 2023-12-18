Since Halit has returned to the company as Şahika's new assistant, everyone looks down on him and with some rejection. However, there are a couple of people who have wanted to reach out to him, the first Ender, because he knows that he has recovered his fortune, and the second Kerim… will he also find out what the current financial situation of Yildiz's ex-husband is? ?

Halit brings Kerim some reports from his new boss and the young man takes advantage of the situation to be friendly to the businessman and chat calmly with him. “We haven't talked much since I came to the company, but I know a lot about you,” Kerim begins.

Halit is surprised that the new manager's perception of him is so good and that he even tells him that he has a lot to learn from him. “You are an inspiration and I am very happy to be able to work in this company with you,” Kerim continues to praise Halit.

When the businessman leaves the office, Mert comes in to see Kerim and asks him how it went. “I think it's good,” the young man tells him with a smile from ear to ear. What are these two up to?