Halit is very relieved after Kerim and Mert managed to bring Zehra home safely. The eldest Argun was kidnapped by fake police officers in the middle of the mansion's inauguration party.

The businessman wanted to thank Kerim for what he did for his daughter. He followed the evildoers and rescued Zehra! What Halit does not know is that it was he himself who hired them. Kerim was behind all this!

The financier wanted to gain Halit's trust and frame Şahika for what had happened to his boss. And it seems that he has achieved it, he himself with Mert has remembered how they did it to orchestrate everything about the false police.

Will Kerim get what he wanted and earn Halit's trust?

–